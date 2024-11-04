Three found guilty, one acquitted in Kollam collectorate blast case

Kollam: The Principal Sessions Court Kollam on Monday found three people guilty in the Kollam Collectorate blast case. The fourth accused has been acquitted in a verdict delivered eight years after the bomb blast.

Abbas Ali, Karim Raja, Dawood Sulaiman, all hailing from Tamil Nadu, were convicted in the case, while Shamsudeen was released.

The explosion took place on June 15, 2016. The blast rocked the collectorate premises, injuring one person. The court will announce the quantum of sentence for the guilty on Tuesday.

Final hearings were concluded by Thursday and Friday, following which the court scheduled a pronouncement on November 4. Initially, the verdict was to be announced on October 29.

However, the court postponed the decision, seeking additional clarification on statements made by the accused.

They had used an improvised explosive device (IED) that was detonated with the help of a timer device. The IED was planted inside an unused jeep of the labour department that was parked near the Kollam Munsiff Court.