6,845 RTI applications and appeals pending with State Information Commission

THRISSUR : Introduced in 2005 to ensure transparency in governance, the Right to Information (RTI) Act is considered a powerful tool against corruption, empowering ordinary citizens to question those in power about their actions. While the increasing number of applications is becoming a major challenge for the bureaucracy, it seems the very intent of the law is being undermined when applications remain pending for so long.

According to data, as of August 9, a total of 6,845 RTI applications, including newly filed applications and appeals, are pending in the office of the State Information Commission (SIC). Over seven years, from 2018 to 2024, 1,641 applications remain unanswered, while 5,204 appeals are still pending with the SIC. Criticizing the commission for not fulfilling the purpose of the law, Satheesh P. B., director of the Nerkazhcha Association in Thrissur, said the delay in gathering and disseminating information benefits officers, particularly in incidents related to custodial deaths and police cases.

In an application filed by Satheesh to retrieve CCTV footage from a police station, the Information Commission has yet to make a final decision on the appeal. When asked about the number of appeals pending at the SIC after evidence collection and hearings, but before final orders were issued, it appears the commission does not keep such data.

In another RTI application filed by Idukki native Sharon Thomas, the Chief Information Commission rejected the appeal, citing the applicant’s failure to attend the sitting in Thiruvananthapuram on the scheduled day.

Sharon had sought information regarding the facilities provided in Kerala's prisons for religious studies and whether there was a ban on religious studies in jails. The department concerned has not yet replied to the two questions for which the appeal was filed.

“Isn’t it unfair to reject the RTI appeal just because the applicant, based in Idukki, didn’t attend the commission’s sitting in Thiruvananthapuram?” asked Satheesh. He also criticized the common practice in which the Chief Information Commission refrains from issuing orders on important topics, leaving the matter for their successor after retirement.