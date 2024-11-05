Free food distribution to cover all devotees at Sabarimala: TDB chief

SABARIMALA: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has taken elaborate measures to distribute free food to all devotees coming for darsan at the hill shrine during the coming pilgrimage season beginning on November 15.

Speaking to TNIE, TDB president P S Prasanth said the free food facility near Malikappuram temple would function round-the-clock.

Beginning at 6 am, barring the cleaning time of the hall, the free food supply includes ‘upma’ and side dish for breakfast, pulav as lunch and ‘upma’ and side dish for dinner, he said. Prasanth said the TDB expects 2- to 25 lakh pilgrims this season compared to 15 lakh last year.

A special task force headed by the devaswom assistant executive officer would monitor the functioning of free food distribution and ensure the quality of the food. At Pampa, the free food distribution centre at Manappuram would begin functioning from the first day of the season, he said. The free food supply facility in front of Nilackal Siva temple would be expanded in view of the widening of the parking area to accommodate 10,000 vehicles at a time.

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan convened meetings at Erumely, Pandalam and Ettumanoor on measures to be taken to ensure facilities, including distribution of free food, to devotees during the coming season. Measures are also being taken to offer free food facility at Vandiperiyar, Aryankavu, Kulathupuzha and Achenkovil, he said.