Kodakara hawala case: Police to seek court’s approval to hold further probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special team of the police will approach the court on Tuesday seeking its permission to conduct a further probe into the 2021 Kodakara hawala case.

Once the court grants its consent, the police will record the statement of former BJP Thrissur district committee office secretary Thirur Satheesh, who stirred a hornet’s nest by alleging that cash stolen from a car at Kodakara was part of hawala money received by state BJP leaders for election expenditure.

Police sources said Satheesh’s statement will be recorded within two days once the court gives its approval.

However, the sources noted that the revelations made by Satheesh could not be considered "groundbreaking," as the original complainant in the case the car driver had already provided more details about the incident.

Satheesh had claimed that the hawala money, meant to cover BJP’s election expenses, was kept in six sacks at the party office. He said the money was received at the office the night before the Kodakara heist.

The key accused, Dharmarajan, had allegedly visited the party office when BJP state president K. Surendran was also present, according to Satheesh.

The LDF government decided to conduct a further investigation into the 2021 case after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a meeting with State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb on Friday, in light of the fresh revelations by Satheesh.