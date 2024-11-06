Coaching inclusive players needs special skill set

KOCHI: The 21st Kerala State School Sports Meet is unique in many ways. One of its specialties was the inclusion of special needs students. Even though, it seems easy to get these students to participate in the events designed for them, the ground reality is something different.

The effort that has gone into preparing these children for events like handball was on display at the Sacred Heart HSS ground on Tuesday. TNIE spoke to the coach of the Ernakulam Handball team on the sidelines of the event.

Amerzlin Louis, who is a physical education teacher at St Mary’s HS at Chellanam, says, “All these children need is some encouragement to showcase some very good talents. Take for example this team of handball players who represented Ernakulam. They received training for just three days and the performance that they showcased has been an exemplary one even though they failed to get to the finals.” But how did he manage to get students to understand the ideas and playbook tactics?

“It was a bit difficult. However, I had prior experience in handling students with disabilities. This is my dream project. I want to train children with disabilities to overcome their limitations and soar high,” he adds. This is not the first time for Amerzlin.

“I have two students at my school who have physical disabilities. When I found they showed interest in sports I decided to give them a planned training regime and get them to win medals in sports meets,” says the PE teacher.