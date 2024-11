THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI turned its back on Left unity apparently due to Parliamentary aspirations, feels big brother CPM. In what could create fissures in the ruling LDF in the state, the CPM observed that the CPI had stayed away from a joint Left platform at the national level as it was more keen on the INDIA Bloc.

The CPM’s draft Political Review report, presented before the three-day central committee meet that concluded on Monday, has been highly critical of the CPI being more inclined towards the INDIA bloc than a Left platform. The CPM accusation comes at a time when the CPI has been advocating for Left unity. Despite its tall claims, the CPI appears to have prioritised winning Lok Sabha seats over the building of a broad Left platform, the CPM felt.

The draft report pointed out that the CPI showed no interest in being part of the LDF in Tamil Nadu. “In states like Tamil Nadu, during the process of identification of forces that could be part of the LDF, the CPI, when approached, curiously showed no interest,” the report said.

Though it was taken up with the CPI national leadership to arrive at a common understanding, the same could not be pursued to a satisfactory conclusion. The report stressed on the necessity of having an understanding with CPI and the imperative need for a Left and Democratic Front at state levels.

Referring to efforts towards the building of Left unity -- discussed in the 23rd Party Congress -- the draft report said CPI and CPI(ML) showed no interest to initiate joint actions. “A major reason for the failure to initiate joint actions and activities at the national level was the glaring disinterest of the CPI and the CPI(ML) for a joint Left platform, ever since the moves to bring in a wider Opposition unity began,” the report said.