KOCHI: Waqf Board chairman M K Sakeer has finally spoken out on the Munambam land issue, stating that it will be handled through legal channels.

“Nobody will be evicted from Munambam suddenly,” he emphasised, highlighting that the matter needs to be resolved in court, as Waqf activities are governed by specific rules and regulations.

Speaking to the media, Sakeer pointed out that investigations are ongoing in the courts and the board regarding Waqf properties. He said the organisation will act according to the final result of that investigation.

“The Waqf Board will not act on the decision of resettlement today or tomorrow. Notice has been given to 12 households. They are allowed to present their case. They can produce documents. Others can also apply,” the chairman said.

According to him, around 400 properties that have been mentioned in the Waqf documents of 1950 are the ones in discussion now. “Once the property is deemed as that of Waqf, the board has the responsibility to protect it,” he said.

‘Many Waqf properties encroached upon, Munambam just the start’

Sakeer said a process has been initiated to identify the properties registered as that of Waqf. “Many Waqf properties in Kerala have been encroached upon,” he said. “When it comes to Waqf properties in Kerala, Munambam is just the beginning,” he said.

“The Waqf Board has the responsibility to ensure all Waqf properties are safeguarded legally. Let a decision be arrived at based on the legal proceedings. It should be noted that no official from the Waqf Board has conducted a spot inquiry at Munambam,” said Sakeer.