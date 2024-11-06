Muraleedharan CM candidate, Congress won’t let him win: Padmaja

PALAKKAD: BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal, the daughter of former chief minister K Karunakaran, says senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan, her brother, is a CM candidate but the party will never allow him to win. She also says she would never forgive Congress’ Rahul Mamkootathil for his slanderous remarks against her mother Kalyanikutty Amma. Excerpts:

The BJP was ahead in the initial stage of campaigning. Now, it has been dragged into controversies. Has this affected its confidence?

No. A positive thing I noticed is the BJP’s system to resolve issues immediately. In Congress, the issues we raised would remain in the dustbin even after 20 years. C Krishnakumar (BJP’s Palakkad candidate) was born and brought up in Palakkad. He lives among people. The controversies won’t spoil people’s confidence in him.

Who has the edge in Palakkad?

I am confident of Krishnakumar’s victory. A candidate from outside will need time to connect with people. Krishnakumar is no outsider.

But even E Sreedharan couldn’t win from here...

E Sreedharan couldn’t be everywhere due to age-related difficulties. I feel Keralites lack the mindset to identify real assets. It is time Keralites change their attitude. Else, the state will continue to lag behind in development.

You criticised Congress’ decision to field a candidate from Pathanamthitta in Palakkad. BJP too fielded outsiders earlier, like Rajeev Chandrasekhar?

You cannot compare an MLA with an MP. An MLA should be a local resident who can understand people’s issues and stand with them to resolve those. The Congress has many promising youngsters in Palakkad, but they were ignored. There was a demand to field K Muraleedharan – he would have been a better candidate.

There are allegations that Rahul Mamkootathil is Shafi Parambil’s nominee. Can an elected representative nominate a person to a seat he vacated?

I haven’t come across such practices in the Congress. During my father’s time, there were only two groups in the party. However, K Karunakaran and A K Antony always held the party’s interests paramount. Now, the Congress has several groups. You do not know who stands with whom.