Muraleedharan CM candidate, Congress won’t let him win: Padmaja

PALAKKAD: BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal, the daughter of former chief minister K Karunakaran, says senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan, her brother, is a CM candidate but the party will never allow him to win. She also says she would never forgive Congress’ Rahul Mamkootathil for his slanderous remarks against her mother Kalyanikutty Amma. Excerpts:
The BJP was ahead in the initial stage of campaigning. Now, it has been dragged into controversies. Has this affected its confidence?
No. A positive thing I noticed is the BJP’s system to resolve issues immediately. In Congress, the issues we raised would remain in the dustbin even after 20 years. C Krishnakumar (BJP’s Palakkad candidate) was born and brought up in Palakkad. He lives among people. The controversies won’t spoil people’s confidence in him.
Who has the edge in Palakkad?
I am confident of Krishnakumar’s victory. A candidate from outside will need time to connect with people. Krishnakumar is no outsider.
But even E Sreedharan couldn’t win from here...
E Sreedharan couldn’t be everywhere due to age-related difficulties. I feel Keralites lack the mindset to identify real assets. It is time Keralites change their attitude. Else, the state will continue to lag behind in development.
You criticised Congress’ decision to field a candidate from Pathanamthitta in Palakkad. BJP too fielded outsiders earlier, like Rajeev Chandrasekhar?
You cannot compare an MLA with an MP. An MLA should be a local resident who can understand people’s issues and stand with them to resolve those. The Congress has many promising youngsters in Palakkad, but they were ignored. There was a demand to field K Muraleedharan – he would have been a better candidate.
There are allegations that Rahul Mamkootathil is Shafi Parambil’s nominee. Can an elected representative nominate a person to a seat he vacated?
I haven’t come across such practices in the Congress. During my father’s time, there were only two groups in the party. However, K Karunakaran and A K Antony always held the party’s interests paramount. Now, the Congress has several groups. You do not know who stands with whom.
It seems Chandy Oommen is unhappy with the candidate selection in Palakkad and has not arrived to campaign...
I haven’t enquired the reasons for his absence. The Congress high command may force him to campaign for Rahul. My brother also did not come to Palakkad as he was hurt by Rahul’s slanderous remarks against our mother. He may campaign for Rahul under pressure.
You got emotional while referring to Rahul’s remarks...
They caused immense pain. My mother loved all, irrespective of political affiliation. The persons who tried to denigrate my mother was appointed by a senior leader in the Congress high command, but no one other than Ramesh Chennithala objected to Rahul’s remarks in the Congress. I shared my feelings with the people of Palakkad and will let them decide.
Do you think new gen leaders don’t have respect for elders?
They are not ready to sweat. They work on social media and only aim to make easy money. They try to exploit communal issues for their benefit, and switch sides over trivial issues.
Do you get calls from Congress workers? Will the rapport you share with them help BJP?
I maintain good relationship with all, but won’t exploit it for personal gains
Had the picture in Palakkad been different if the Congress leadership accepted the DCC’s recommendation to field Muraleedharan?
He was a sure bet. Only Congress leaders nurse a grudge against him, the party workers love him. Congress leaders will not allow him to win another election as that will make him a strong contender for the CM post.
The leadership will pull him down. The sooner he realises this, the better. Congress will not survive long under the present leadership.
Has the Kerala leader in Congress high command working against K Karunakaran’s family?
It is not grudge. He is surrounded by leaders who control him.
BJP was first in 11 assembly constituencies in Lok Sabha elections. How do you see the party’s role in Kerala politics?
I am sure the BJP will make significant gains and be a deciding factor in the next assembly elections.
The Munambam issue has drawn the Christian community close to BJP. Your thoughts?
The Christian community has been warming up to BJP recently and the leadership is keen to address the issues it raised. If Kerala can set aside communal differences, it will help the state march forward in development. PM Modi has a special love for Kerala and it can benefit the state.
Are you happy in the BJP? Congress alleges BJP has ignored you...
I am getting a lot of respect. I never demanded any post. If I deserve one, I am sure the leadership will consider me. The positive thing is BJP leaders respond quickly to complaints raised by women.