Police raid on women leaders' hotel room in Kerala's Palakkad; Congress allege 'conspiracy,' launches protest

PALAKKAD: The highly-charged Kerala's political scene reached a flash point after the police conducted an early-morning raid at a private hotel in Palakkad, where Congress leaders were staying for an election campaign.
While the police claim that the raid was conducted following the tip-off of black money transactions at the hotel for the UDF/Congress candidate Rahul Mamkoottathil, the Congress leaders said the raid was a pre-planned attempt to implicate them as being involved in black money dealings and score brownie points ahead of the elections, on November 20.
As police searched the premises, leaders and workers from both the CPM and BJP, along with Congress members, gathered in large numbers at the scene, escalating tensions into a chaotic confrontation. After nearly three hours, the search, which concluded around 3:30 am, revealed no illegal funds. Police confirmed this through a statement. During the operation, clashes repeatedly erupted between Congress workers and the police.
The raid began from the room of Congress leader Bindu Krishna and then the squad entered into the room of former MLA Shanimol Usman. But she did not allow the officers inside, insisting that only female police officers be allowed to enter. By this time, more Congress workers arrived at the scene and the situation grew increasingly tense. Soon after, MPs Shafi Parambil and VK Sreekandan reached the hotel and held discussions with the police to defuse the situation, but the scene ultimately descended into a physical altercation.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged conspiracy on the entire chain of events even as Congress workers began a protest, and launched a march towards the Palakkad SP office.
Meanwhile, CPM and BJP members claimed that Rahul Mamkoottathil was present at the hotel when police arrived and accused Congress workers of causing the ruckus to facilitate his escape. Congress leaders refuted this, stating that the candidate had left to meet with religious organization leaders.