Stay away from Congress’ economic policy, Hindutva stance: CPM draft

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM should distance itself from the Congress on neo-liberal policies and be critical of the latter’s compromising stance on Hindutva communal issues, the CPM leadership has observed. While the INDIA bloc must continue as an Opposition platform, the CPM should simultaneously work out specific tactics and adapt a state-specific approach, said the party’s draft Political Review presented before its three-day central committee meet.

Noticeably, post Sitaram Yechury, the CPM has taken a guarded approach towards furthering any ties with the Congress. In a marked difference from the Yechury line, the draft leans more towards the Kerala CPM-backed Prakash Karat line that insists on keeping the Congress at bay. With Karat being the politburo coordinator, the draft has chosen to toe a more hardline approach.

“The INDIA bloc, as a loose platform that seeks to gather secular Opposition parties, mainly for uniting and pooling anti-BJP votes, should continue. Its main focus of work will be Parliament and periodical elections,” the report said. However, the CPM cannot be part of any broad alliance in both Kerala and West Bengal, said the document.

The party also warns against the INDIA bloc occupying the Left space. “We should counter any tendency to substitute the independent role and activities of the Party with the INDIA bloc. We must also be clear about the class character of the main party in the INDIA bloc — the Congress,” said the draft.

The document further observed: “Demarcate from Congress on neo-liberal policies that they advocate in their national economic policies and when it compromises on Hindutva communal issues.”

The CPM felt that though joining hands with the Congress at the national level has helped counter the BJP, it hasn’t helped the CPM per se.