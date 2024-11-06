Tourism department looks to attract techies, entrepreneurs to Kerala with ‘workpods’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Work on your laptop, in the lap of nature. This is what the tourism department is promising techies and entrepreneurs with its ambitious ‘workacation’ plan.

In partnership with the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the department is planning to set up an array of innovative workpods, equipped with a slew of facilities, at popular tourist destinations to let visiting IT professionals and entrepreneurs work remotely, while being enveloped by the scenic, calming beauty of God’s Own Country.

The officials said the pods will act as a ‘test bed’ to attract tech investment and foster an ecosystem of innovation and remote working.

“Our attempt is to devise innovative products that offer new tourism experiences, to attract visitors with the help of startups. At present, tourists come to enjoy our beaches or visit a pilgrim spot and for vacations. We are trying to design products and packages that can offer more than our traditional tourism offerings. Workpods or startup pods is one such idea,” said KSUM CEO Anoop P Ambika.

Since the pandemic and lockdown, remote working and staycations have become the new trend in the travel and tourism industry. The tourism department and KSUM are planning to pilot the work-pod project in Varkala, a favourite spot of techies. The officials said an expression of interest will be floated immediately, inviting startups to come up with ideas for setting up the pods.

KSUM technical officer Varun G said Varkala is one of the first locations where they are planning to launch the initiative. “Many companies in India and abroad are exploring such options for their employees for brainstorming ideas and working. Like Varkala, Wayanad is a potential location for launching the initiative,” he told TNIE. Varun said all amenities required for remote working, along with a relaxing stay, will be ensured. “The tourism department will provide the space to set up the startup/work pods and a plan will be drawn up based on proposals from the startups. We will have a clear picture within a week or two,” he said.