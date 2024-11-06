Waqf’s land claim puts Munambam on edge

MUNAMBAM : There is something ubiquitous between the monsoon sea and the residents of Munambam and Kadappuram. The hearts of these fisherfolk resemble the roiling and boiling sea. The reason behind these turbulent emotions is the threat of losing their lands bought by their fathers and grandparents spending hard-earned money. The Waqf Board claim hangs like the Damocles sword, over 600 families living along the Munambam-Kadappuram coast.

But why now? What made the Waqf Board stake a claim even after a settlement arrived in 1991 during the E K Nayanar government’s tenure? Is it the announcement of the Coastal Highway and the boom in the tourism prospects of these lands? The questions posed by the residents who are now in a belligerent mode are many and intriguing. TNIE spoke to some residents who own documents identifying them as the owners.

“The Waqf claim has struck us like a bolt out of the blue,” says 78-year-old P T Chacko who looks tired as he recounts the ordeal that he and other residents had undergone to secure the land documents way back in 1991. Chacko says, “The main question that needs to be asked is why now? And that, too, after the announcement of the coastal highway. One needs to only add two and two to arrive at the most logical angle.”

