All eyes on moos! Efforts right on track to recognise Kasaragod’s dwarf cow breed
KASARAGOD: Steps have been taken by the Kasaragod district animal husbandry authorities along with the Kerala Livestock Development Board to recognise the Kasaragod dwarf cows as a unique breed in India. Recognising the Kasaragod dwarf cow shines a spotlight on both the breed and the district it is named after. The Board has started conducting surveys and data collection to know the details about the unique breed. Apart from that, the District Animal Husbandry officials are promoting the dwarf cows to the public with the help of social media.
The Kasaragod dwarf cow is a distinct breed with high immunity, heat tolerance, superior intelligence, and good quality milk. These breeds grow up to 1 m in height, making them easy to maintain.
Manoj Kumar P K, Kasaragod district animal husbandry officer, said, “These cow breeds were the backbone of traditional farming, valued primarily for their manure. Farmers let them roam freely, sometimes wandering far and wide. But they always find their way back home, a testament to their strong intelligence. As these cows usually graze on fresh grass, the milk is rich in protein.”
The dwarf cow breed is mostly found in the panchayats of Kasaragod and Manjeshwar taluks. Two cow sakhis (women who received training in dealing with the cow) have been selected from each of the 15 panchayats for data collection. They will gather data directly from the homes of farmers who raise Kasaragod dwarf cows.
A trailblazing initiative by the state government, Bela’s indigenous cattle farm near Badiadka is the first of its kind in the state, dedicated to safeguarding this unique breed. This remarkable farm is home to a herd of 95 cows, 25 bulls and 9 young calves. As the people from Kasaragod have been maintaining these cows, considering them as heritage property, these cows didn’t face any extinction.
“These dwarf cows are best for people with limited land, as they require very little maintenance and need a small space compared to other breeds. These cows give around 2 litres of milk, which is sufficient for a small family. In the present times, people are recognising the value of its milk and have been coming forward to buy it. Even a Kasaragod dwarf cow received the Guinness record for being the smallest dwarf cow in the world,” Assistant director of the Bela Cattle Farm, E Chandrababu said. People from the northern parts of the country are also coming to private farms to buy them.
Subrahmanya Prasad, a farmer who owns 28 dwarf cows, said, “The maintenance is low compared to other cow breeds. The cost of its milk, ghee, and manure is expensive, and people from other places come to collect milk for its medical benefits. But it will be difficult for new people to attract the market as there are no proper marketing facilities to assist the farmers.”