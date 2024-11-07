All eyes on moos! Efforts right on track to recognise Kasaragod’s dwarf cow breed

KASARAGOD: Steps have been taken by the Kasaragod district animal husbandry authorities along with the Kerala Livestock Development Board to recognise the Kasaragod dwarf cows as a unique breed in India. Recognising the Kasaragod dwarf cow shines a spotlight on both the breed and the district it is named after. The Board has started conducting surveys and data collection to know the details about the unique breed. Apart from that, the District Animal Husbandry officials are promoting the dwarf cows to the public with the help of social media.

The Kasaragod dwarf cow is a distinct breed with high immunity, heat tolerance, superior intelligence, and good quality milk. These breeds grow up to 1 m in height, making them easy to maintain.

Manoj Kumar P K, Kasaragod district animal husbandry officer, said, “These cow breeds were the backbone of traditional farming, valued primarily for their manure. Farmers let them roam freely, sometimes wandering far and wide. But they always find their way back home, a testament to their strong intelligence. As these cows usually graze on fresh grass, the milk is rich in protein.”

The dwarf cow breed is mostly found in the panchayats of Kasaragod and Manjeshwar taluks. Two cow sakhis (women who received training in dealing with the cow) have been selected from each of the 15 panchayats for data collection. They will gather data directly from the homes of farmers who raise Kasaragod dwarf cows.