Congress candidate for Palakkad bypoll, Rahul Mamkootathil denies black money allegations

KOZHIKODE: UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil on Wednesday took to Facebook Live after police searched the hotel rooms of Congress leaders in Palakkad citing suspicions of carrying black money for use in the byelection campaign there.

Rahul, who was away from Palakkad since Tuesday till Wednesday afternoon, appeared live from Kozhikode Town Police Station at 2.30 am to reply to the accusations made against him.

Both BJP and CPM supporters claimed that Congress leaders had brought a trolley bag filled with cash to a Palakkad hotel. Supporters of both parties alleged that Rahul was seen arriving with the bag. “I was in Kozhikode on the day when the search operations were going on, and there is no cash in my bag-just clothes for a brief two-day visit,” Rahul stated. “I came here to meet Kanthapuram Ustad,” he said.

Rahul further suggested a coordinated effort by CPM and BJP to target Congress, questioning why both parties seemed comfortable with each other’s rooms being searched. “If someone can walk into a central hotel with a bag filled with cash, what does that say about the role of law enforcement here?” he asked, casting doubt on the intentions behind the search operations.