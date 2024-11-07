Now, private buses in Kerala can operate on long-distance routes

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Wednesday quashed the government notification limiting the maximum trip distance of private buses to 140 km and allowing KSRTC to operate on these long-distance routes.

The court passed the order while allowing a batch of writ petitions filed by the Kerala Private Bus Operators Federation and others challenging the notification. According to the petitioners, the notification was defective as it was not in accordance with the statutory provisions. The authorities had not stated the reasons for rejecting the objections raised by the bus operators to the notification.

The bus operators also submitted that they are entitled to operate their service irrespective of the route length of 140 km.

The procedure adopted in the finalisation of the draft scheme was in clear violation of Section 102 of the Motor Vehicle Act and Rule 246 of the Kerala Motor Vehicles Rules. The petitioners sought a declaration that they were entitled to continue their service on the existing routes.

A setback to KSRTC’s plans

The High Court order comes as a setback to the KSRTC, which had recently initiated efforts to rake in more revenue on long-haul routes by introducing new superclass buses and reducing stops to cut down on running time.

“The development is a setback to KSRTC, which recently focused on long-haul routes by rolling out new premium super-fast AC buses and more ‘Minnal’ services. Now it will face tough competition in key revenue earning routes like Ernakulam-Kumily, and Ernakulam-Kozhikode,” said former KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary, who focused on operating maximum super class buses. During his tenure, the rule of not allowing permits to super-class buses that completed five years of service was first relaxed.