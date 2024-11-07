Ration shops in Kerala on the brink of closure as govt commissions fail to cover expenses

KOCHI: ARD-1, the first fair price shop (FPS) in Changanassery taluk, shut down on March 31, 2023, marking the end of an era. Established when rationing began in Kerala, this FPS in Kurishumoodu was operated by Joseph Kunju’s family for decades. Kunju’s children urged him to close the shop to curb losses.

Now dependent on them for livelihood, Kunju reflects, “Leaving my lifelong career was painful, but dwindling returns and rising operational costs made running the shop unsustainable.”

Kunju’s story echoes the plight of FPS dealers statewide, highlighting the challenges facing this once-essential institution. This isn’t an isolated case. Many FPSs, or ration shops as they are known commonly, once vital in feeding thousands, now struggle to sustain themselves.

Government commissions fail to cover expenses and delayed payments add to the woes, according to the Kerala State Retail Ration Dealers’ Association, the umbrella organisation of FPS dealers. High wages and rent are dealing a heavy blow, says association president G Krishnaprasad. This sentiment is echoed by many dealers struggling to make ends meet. Unless the commission paid to dealers is significantly increased, many FPS owners may be forced to shut down their shops, he adds.

The association estimates that more than 150 shops have downed shutters in the recent past.

N Shijeer, the organising secretary of the association, told TNIE that the current commission structure for FPS was formulated in 2018, when electronic point of sale (E-PoS) machines were introduced, and has remained unchanged since.“The existing structure ensures a monthly commission of Rs 18,000 for selling 45 quintals of foodgrain,” Shijeer explains. “This comprises Rs 8,500 in government support and Rs 220 per quintal.”

Despite repeated requests, the commission structure has not been revised in the last six years, he says. For shops selling above 45 quintals, the additional income works out to Rs 180 per quintal.

While there are some shops in Wayanad and Malappuram, which have more than 2,000 rations cards, a majority of the FPSs in the state have 200 to 300 cards on average.

Shijeer points out that the payments are often delayed for months, putting the dealers under severe stress.