Satchidanandan hints at ending public life owing to health issues

THRISSUR: Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K Satchidanandan, through a Facebook post, has revealed that he was suffering from Transient Global Amnesia and wanted to end his public life gradually. He also noted that in his 60 years of experience, he understood that speeches had never changed the world which was evident from the times of Christ and Buddha.

He shared that about seven years back, he was diagnosed with the disease and has been taking medication for the same. In between, though the symptoms disappeared, the increasing stress in life has resulted in memory loss. He also shared that he was suffering from symptoms like shaking or trembling of hands and legs and memory issues.

To take rest and regain health he would be staying away from public programmes. He urged cultural organisations and personalities in the state not to feel bad if he is unable to attend programmes for which he is invited. However, he assured that writing poems being his life, he would continue to attend programmes related to poems. He also assured to discharge his responsibilities as Akademi president until the end of his term.

Born in Pulloot, Satchidanandan is a pioneer in modern poetry and a Left follower. He also serves as the director of Kerala Literary Festival. As literary critic and translator, he also placed Malayalam literature on an international platform.