'Want to serve Wayanad, just like mother looks after children': Priyanka Gandhi

WAYANAD: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is making her electoral debut as the UDF candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, on Thursday said her sentiments about serving the people of the hill constituency are the same as those of a mother towards her children.

Priyanka, on the last day of her second leg of bypoll campaign, said that if she was given a chance, she would fight for the people of Wayanad not only in the Parliament, but on every other platform.

The Congress leader also referred to the love her brother - Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi - has for Wayanad and urged the people of the hill constituency to vote for her so that she can help them for the affection and support they have shown to her family.

Priyanka also reiterated her accusations against the BJP-led Centre, saying that their politics has harmed farmers and small business owners in the country.

Addressing corner meetings at Akampadam and Pothukallu in Eranad and Nilambur assembly constituencies in Malappuram district, she said even the farmers and small businesses in Wayanad were reeling under debts, despite the huge potential of the hill constituency, due to the lack of support from the government.