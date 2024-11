KANNUR: The CPM Kannur leadership has decided to demote former district panchayat president P P Divya, the accused in the case related to the suicide of ADM Naveen Babu, from the district committee to the branch committee. She has been removed from all elected posts of the party.

The decision was taken keeping the state leadership in the loop. The district committee’s action will be officially reported to the state committee for ratification and will come into force after it concurs with the decision.

Divya was asked to resign from district panchayat president post soon after the death of Naveen Babu. But she remained in the district committee, which invited criticism from different quarters.

CPM Pathanamthitta district committee has been arguing vociferously for organisational action against Divya. The Kannur district committee, in its meeting on Thursday, felt that there a was serious lapse on her part.

Decision on Divya’s bail plea today

The main charge against Divya is that her speech at the farewell ceremony of the ADM held at the collectorate on October 14 led to Naveen Babu’s suicide on October 15.

Divya is currently under judicial custody and is lodged at the women’s prison at Pallikkunnu.

The order on her bail plea will be passed by the Thalassery Sessions Court on Friday. She surrendered before the police after the petition for anticipatory bail was dismissed by the same court.