Palakkad byelection: Development takes back seat as politics assumes focus

PALAKKAD: Colourful flex boards, tall promises, grand roadshows, and political bickering. As the race for the Palakkad by-election enters the home stretch, the political parties are tripping on hurdles. And, the several controversies that have crept up have left voters a disgruntled and disappointed lot.

Although it initially looked like a contest between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led UDF, the CPM came into the picture with an impressive campaign for P Sarin, which has had UDF leaders concerned. According to political pundits, if Sarin manages to increase LDF’s vote share he may split the secular vote, which could benefit the NDA.

Despite NDA candidate C Krishnakumar sounding confident, recent controversies, including the Kodakara hawala scam, the revolt by Sandeep Varier and allegations against senior leader Sobha Surendran have left workers confused. Tensions in the UDF and NDA camps have given the LDF hope of improving its vote share.

“There are many local issues in play, including traffic congestion and delay in completing infrastructure projects. But politicians are bothered only about their personal gains. The indoor stadium project has been delayed by more than 10 years. The Government Moyan Model Girls School, with more than 5,000 students on its rolls, is holding classes on shift basis due to lack of space. I have been hearing promises about acquiring land from the day my daughter joined Class V. Now, she is in college and the project remains caught in red tape,” said activist Regina Noorjahan.

Another concern is the absence of a proper system for disposal of biodegradable waste.

The municipality continues to insist that it is the responsibility of residents to process biodegradable waste they generate by installing bio bins. However families living in apartment blocks say it is not practical. “We have decided to hand over the waste to private agencies who claim to sell it to pig farms,” said a woman resident.

Farmers in the panchayats of Mathur, Kannadi and Pirayiri complain that political parties have stopped listening to their worries. “There is no proper system for the procurement of paddy and we have been waiting for over a month. It is difficult to keep the paddy in the field due to intermittent rain. Besides, the cost of fertiliser and labour charges have gone up. Though the procurement price has been fixed at Rs 28.32 per kg, mill owners reduce the rate alleging moisture content and weight loss. Many farmers have sold their produce at Rs 22/kg to private agencies,” said Dinesh Choolanoor, a local farmer.