Thiruvananthapuram tops medal tally at school sports meet

KOCHI: At the end of the fourth day of the 21st Kerala State School Sports Meet, which saw athletics getting under way at Ernakulam Maharaja’s College ground in Kochi on Thursday, Thiruvananthapuram continued to dominate the points tally.

Thiruvanathapuram tops in the overall score with 1,561 points, followed by Thrissur district with 596 points and Kannur with 551 points.

A total of 27 meet records (23 in aquatics and 4 in athletics) have been broken since the start of the sports meet.

In the track and field events, the first record fell when Muhammed Ameen M P of KKMHSS Cheekode in Malappuram sped to the finish line clocking 8:37:69.

The others who broke the meet records in the sports meet were Mohammed Ashfaq of G V Raja Sports School in 400 m senior boys and Sivadev Rajeev of Mar Basil HSS Kothamangalam in pole vault senior boys category.

Kozhikode wins senior boys’ volleyball trophy

Kozhikode became the champions in the senior boys’ volleyball at the sports meet by defeating defending champions Kottayam. They won three sets to one.

‘Sports ayurveda’ brings comfort to athletes

The Kerala Institute of Sports Ayurveda and Research (KISAR) under the Indian System of Medicine and National Ayush Mission is providing on-the-spot treatment to those injured at the sports meet. The medical team is working at all 17 venues where the sports meet is being held. Around 200 staff, including 20 specialist medical officers and 60 medical officers, are on hand to treat the children. On the first day of the sports meet, 228 athletes sought treatment. “It was 350 on the second day,” said state convener Dr P R Preeta.

T’Puram boxers overcome injuries to win gold

The smiles on the faces of Dhilkshith Ajay, Anandhu Sheejanand and Saikrishna E M of GV Raja Sports School erase the pain that these boys had to overcome to win the gold in the ring. They fought against the odds to come out victorious.