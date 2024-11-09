80-year-old belongs to fast-vanishing tribe of umbrella repairers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Kuda nannaakkaan undo, kuda? (any umbrellas to be repaired? in English) Kuda nannaakkaan undo, Kuda?” This dialogue from the 1988 flick “Pattanapravesham” is an evergreen dialogue that leaves Malayalis of all age groups in splits even now. Mohanlal and Sreenivasan essaying the roles of CIDs Dasan and Vijayan masquerade as umbrella repairers going from house to house to find the lead to a case.

Now, the once-ubiquitous umbrella repairers who visit homes have almost become extinct in the state. Basheer, 80, a Karakkamandapam native, is the last of this vanishing lot. He has been engaged in umbrella repair for the last 65 years. With branded three-fold and five-fold umbrellas hitting the market, Basheer had to quit his role as a repairer at a leading umbrella shop in Chalai market. This led him to procure a used moped and travel around the city, bellowing, “Kuda nannaakkaan undo, Kuda?”

The frail-looking Basheer learned the nuances of umbrella making and repairing from his late uncle, Kasim Kunju, who resided at Balaramapuram, when he was 15 years old. Neck-deep in poverty, Basheer could not pursue a school education beyond Class I.

He remained attached to his uncle’s shop for several decades and later joined a leading umbrella mart at Chalai market. But when business became a little dull there, Basheer decided to venture out to repair umbrellas in residential areas of the city.

Clad in a white overflowing shirt and a white dhoti with an iron trunk on his dilapidated TVS XL 100 moped bearing the number KL01 BY 9518, Basheer earns between Rs 500 and Rs 800 a day. “Over the last several years, I’ve not been getting much umbrella repairing work orders.

Even though the quality of umbrellas has come down now compared to the old ones, people prefer to get a new one when its strings get faulty. Hence, I’ve also ventured into collecting scrap and selling it at Chalai market. There are only a handful of people engaged in umbrella repair in Thiruvananthapuram. Without enough business, many have joined other trades,” said Basheer.