Issues of livelihood filter through political manoeuverings in Kerala

CHELAKKARA : It’s a normal, busy morning in Thiruvilwamala, in the northern border of Thrissur district. Election posters and flex boards of all three major political fronts line the roads of the village, part of the Chelakkara assembly constituency. And as a by-election forced upon voters nears, farmers’ issues, development projects and the political manoeuvrings of the parties involved dominate the debates.
Walking through the streets, all we hear are election slogans -- “Naadarinja laalithyam U R Pradeepinu vote cheyyu,’ ‘Chelakkarayude manas ini Ramyak oppam,’ and ‘Chelakkarayude Baletten.” U R Pradeep is banking on LDF’s development agenda, the UDF’s Ramya Haridas is seeking a vote for change, and the NDA’s K Balakrishnan is requesting a mandate to represent the constituency.
The CPM-led LDF has won Chelakkara since 1996, with K Radhakrishnan representing the seat five times. U R Pradeep provided an interregnum in 2016.
The majority of residents are either paddy, coconut or rubber farmers, who have their own concerns. “Farmers are struggling. Demand for our own variety of rice has declined. The state government and the panchayats have also been cutting down on subsidies and benefits of farmers. We also face the issue of wild boars destroying our crops,” says Radhakrishnan, a farmer who owns around 15 acres of paddy fields in Thiruvilwamala. Vegetable farmers are also struggling with wild boars, he adds.
The constituency is culturally and socially diverse. There is the Kerala Kalamandalam in Cheruthuruthy, tribal settlements in Pazhayannur, and the Kuthampully handloom village in Thiruvilwamala.
According to Anandam, a Kannadiga settled in Kuthampully, the constituency is on the path of progress. “Former MLAs Radhakrishnan and Pradeep introduced several development projects in the area. The proposal for a bridge in Kuthampully will help children whose school is on the other side of the canal,” he said, adding that he hopes to see Pradeep come through.
N K Sudheer, the candidate representing P V Anvar’s Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), is promising better healthcare facilities. “The DMK and BJP candidates are gaining acceptance. But I believe the trend will benefit UDF candidate Ramya Haridas,” stresses Radhakrishnan.
The convenor of Pazhayannur Minor Irrigation Samrakshana Samithi, K S Sukumaran, said the suspension of a project to provide water for irrigation has affected paddy farmers. “Tender proceedings have been delayed by the election code of conduct. This year’s paddy cultivation will be affected. Farmers are worried about the outcome,” Sukumaran said, adding that past issues with paddy procurement are being resolved gradually by the state government.
People in the SC and ST settlements have their own concerns. “The grants for SC and ST students have not been distributed for several months. The distribution of social security pension has also been affected. These issues have affected the communities,” said Radhakrishnan, a resident of Nellikunnu SC colony.
The campaign has been well-contested with all the major fronts leaving no stone unturned to secure the backing of voters. But, many voters still miss Radhakrishnan, their five-time MLA.
“We hoped to have Radhettan back as our MLA. We conveyed our desire even when he chose to contest the Lok Sabha election. He will always have a place in our hearts,” said Narayanankutty, the former LDF minister’s classmate from school. But, Pradeep has good knowledge of the issues in the constituency, he added. In one street corner, BJP workers were performing a skit on the changes the party plans to introduce in the constituency.