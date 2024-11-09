Issues of livelihood filter through political manoeuverings in Kerala

CHELAKKARA : It’s a normal, busy morning in Thiruvilwamala, in the northern border of Thrissur district. Election posters and flex boards of all three major political fronts line the roads of the village, part of the Chelakkara assembly constituency. And as a by-election forced upon voters nears, farmers’ issues, development projects and the political manoeuvrings of the parties involved dominate the debates.

Walking through the streets, all we hear are election slogans -- “Naadarinja laalithyam U R Pradeepinu vote cheyyu,’ ‘Chelakkarayude manas ini Ramyak oppam,’ and ‘Chelakkarayude Baletten.” U R Pradeep is banking on LDF’s development agenda, the UDF’s Ramya Haridas is seeking a vote for change, and the NDA’s K Balakrishnan is requesting a mandate to represent the constituency.

The CPM-led LDF has won Chelakkara since 1996, with K Radhakrishnan representing the seat five times. U R Pradeep provided an interregnum in 2016.

The majority of residents are either paddy, coconut or rubber farmers, who have their own concerns. “Farmers are struggling. Demand for our own variety of rice has declined. The state government and the panchayats have also been cutting down on subsidies and benefits of farmers. We also face the issue of wild boars destroying our crops,” says Radhakrishnan, a farmer who owns around 15 acres of paddy fields in Thiruvilwamala. Vegetable farmers are also struggling with wild boars, he adds.

The constituency is culturally and socially diverse. There is the Kerala Kalamandalam in Cheruthuruthy, tribal settlements in Pazhayannur, and the Kuthampully handloom village in Thiruvilwamala.

According to Anandam, a Kannadiga settled in Kuthampully, the constituency is on the path of progress. “Former MLAs Radhakrishnan and Pradeep introduced several development projects in the area. The proposal for a bridge in Kuthampully will help children whose school is on the other side of the canal,” he said, adding that he hopes to see Pradeep come through.

N K Sudheer, the candidate representing P V Anvar’s Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), is promising better healthcare facilities. “The DMK and BJP candidates are gaining acceptance. But I believe the trend will benefit UDF candidate Ramya Haridas,” stresses Radhakrishnan.