Kerala: CPM leaders divided over making ‘trolley bag’ poll plank

PALAKKAD: While the CPM has taken up the ‘trolley bag’ issue as a political opportunity to hit out at the Congress in the crucial days ahead of the bypoll in Palakkad, the leadership seems to be divided over cashing in on the issue and making it a poll plank.

The blue trolley bag became a hot topic of political campaigning after the controversial midnight raid and the subsequent release of its CCTV footage. The CPM and its youth organisations had taken out protests using symbolic trolley bags and sacks to claim that both Congress and the BJP were engaged in illegal money transactions and the bag carried black money.

The differences of opinion among CPM leaders came to the fore on Friday with former MP N N Krishnadas playing down the issue at a public meeting held here.

“The trolley controversy is an unwanted row. It is better not to mislead people with claims about yellow and blue boxes. Parties should focus on issues affecting the public rather than concentrating on distractions,” said Krishnadas. It is for the police to investigate if money was involved in campaigning. It is not the job of parties, he said. He added that he didn’t know why Minister M B Rajesh was still raising the issue.