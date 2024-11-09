Kerala HC comes down on govt for failing to take over churches from Jacobite faction

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Friday criticised the state government for failing to take possession of six churches from the Jacobite faction, despite repeated court orders.

“Enough opportunities have been granted to the government to implement the court’s order. It is the responsibility of all concerned, including the police officers present in the court in connection with the contempt case, to ensure that the orders of the court are executed. Otherwise, what will happen to the rule of law when it is treated so lightly?” remarked Justice V G Arun.

The court had directed the Ernakulam district collector to take possession of St Mary’s Orthodox Church, Odakkali, St John’s Besphage Syrian Church, Pothanickad, and St Thomas Syrian Church, Mazhuvannoor. The court also directed the Palakkad collector to take possession of St Mary’s Church, Mangalam Dam, St Thomas Syrian Church, Erickinchira, and St Thomas Syrian Church, Cherukunnam.

The Orthodox faction argued that despite the order, the government failed to implement it.

Hence, they sought to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the chief secretary, collectors of Ernakulam and Palakkad, and police officers concerned.

During the hearing of the contempt case, the Additional Advocate General (AAG) requested the court to exempt V Venu, former chief secretary, from personal appearance for one day as he needed to visit the hospital for a consultation. The court granted the request and directed Venu, along with others, to appear before the court on November 29.