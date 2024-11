THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s industrial output is still below pre-lockdown levels, weighed down by a struggling manufacturing sector, a report released by the Department of Economics and Statistics has revealed.

The manufacturing sector recorded a negative growth of 17.84% in 2022-23 compared to 2019-20, showed the ‘Report on Index of Industrial Production (IIP) 2015-16 to 2022-23’ released recently.

According to experts, poor credit disbursement to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and high employee turnover could also be reasons for the sector’s decline.

The IIP is a vital indicator of industrial performance and economic situation. The general or composite IIP is calculated on the basis of the performance of three industry groups - ‘manufacturing’, ‘mining and quarrying’, and ‘electricity’.

An analysis of the report said Kerala’s composite IIP for 2022-23 was 96.94, which was 5.38% less than the IIP of 102.45 in 2019-20.

While individual IIPs for ‘mining and quarrying’ and ‘electricity’ rose by 14.96% and 49.13%, respectively, in 2022-23 when compared to the pre-lockdown year, the increase couldn’t help in bumping up the composite IIP due to the drastic decline in manufacturing sector.

“Kerala’s manufacturing sector is dominated by traditional industries dealing with food processing, rubber and plastic products, which contribute to 30% of the total output. These industries are labour-intensive and consist of MSMEs. The pandemic had a disproportionate impact on small and medium firms,” said Kiran Kumar Kakarlapudi, assistant professor at Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation, Thiruvan-anthapuram.

Production, manufacturing index highest in 2018-19

“The MSMEs did not get substantial credit to recover from the pandemic shock. The Reserve Bank of India data shows credit disbursement to small firms was low. Constrained by financial resources, and the labour force joining other modern sectors for want of better wages affected the recovery of the manufacturing sector,” Kiran said.