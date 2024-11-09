No end to illegal waste transport from Kerala to other states

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite repeated complaints from other states, including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the illegal transportation of waste from Kerala to other states continues unabated.

On Monday, as many as six trucks with Kerala registration carrying tonnes of animal, plastic and biomedical waste were seized near the Mulehole checkpost in Gundlupet in Karnataka. It is learned that the vehicles had no proper documents and the Gundlupet police have filed an FIR against seven individuals involved in transporting waste.

This is not the first time other states have raised similar complaints against Kerala. In May this year, a similar incident was flagged. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) also intervened in the matter prompting the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) and the state Pollution Control Board to take necessary steps to curb the illegal dumping of waste in other states.

Chairperson of Kerala State Pollution Control Board Sreekala S told TNIE that the matter had come to their notice. “We are awaiting for more information from the PCB authorities in Karnataka. We are yet to get an official report from them.