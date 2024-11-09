Seaplane service to be flagged off at Bolgatty in Kochi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas will flag off the seaplane service, which is expected to boost tourism in Kerala, at a function to be held at Bolgatty, Kochi, on Monday.

The seaplane service that comes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Government of India, is aimed at increasing the connectivity of airports and backwaters of Kerala.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve will preside over the function at an event to be held at 9.30 am. Later the flight crew and passengers of the seaplane - ‘de Havilland Canada’, will be given a reception at Mattupetty dam in Idukki, which will be attended by Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine.

‘de Havilland Canada’ will land at the Kochi Airport at 2 pm on Sunday and it will fly down to the wardrobe at the Bolgatty Palace at 3.30pm where the crew will be hosted by the Tourism Department.

“The launch of heli-tourism is a significant step in this direction, making our destinations more accessible for quick, seamless travel. Additionally, the expansion of motorable roads connecting even the remotest parts of Kerala ensures that tourists can now reach far-off locations with ease, enjoying scenic routes along the way,” said Minister Riyas, in a press release issued here on Friday.