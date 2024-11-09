Technopark-based firm in Kerala to launch its satellite

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Technopark-based satellite manufacturing company HEX20 is all set to become Kerala’s first startup to partner with US launch provider Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) for launching its maiden satellite Nila, named after the Nila river, as well as the moniker of the Technopark building where HEX20 is currently located.

Co-founder & director of HEX20 M B Aravind said the startup was making the payload-neutral platform for the Nila mission while SpaceX would launch the spacecraft. The Nila mission will qualify HEX20’s indigenously developed sub-systems and a payload for in-orbit demonstration from German company Dcubed. The satellite will be launched on the Transporter-13 mission, scheduled for February 2025.

HEX20 plans to set up a ground station for satellite command and control at Marian College of Engineering, Menamkulam. The data from the satellite will be received at the ground station. HEX20 is training a team of faculty members and students of the college in operating the ground station facility.

“Thiruvananthapuram has a vibrant space sector ecosystem. HEX20 has signed an MoU with academic institutions to bring in talents in the area of small satellite development, sub system development, and ground station services,” said Aravind.

The team has made pacts with Government Engineering College Barton Hill, Marian College of Engineering, Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Trinity Engineering College to train students. Discussions with the Indian Institute for Space Science and Technology (IIST) have also been initiated on possible areas of collaboration.