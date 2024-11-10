Express Dialogues | ‘We don’t accept LDF, UDF resolution against Waqf Amendment Bill’

The Church is at the forefront of the 610 families’ fight for ownership of their land in Munambam after the Waqf Board claimed rights over the property in this coastal village near Kochi.

In an interaction with TNIE, Kottapuram Diocese Bishop Ambrose Puthenveettil and Kottappuram Vicar General Msgr Rev Rockey Roby Kalathil urge the government to intervene and resolve the issue in favour of the residents, mostly hapless fisherfolk. The priests also assert that their fight is for all the families in Munambam, not just Christians

Could you please explain the historical background of the Munambam issue?

In 1902, the king of Travancore gave 404 acres of land and 60 acres of water [off the shoreline] on lease to Abdul Sathar Moosa Haji, who had come from Gujarat for agriculture purposes. There were many fisherfolk living in the area at that time. In 1948, Siddique Sait, the successor of Moosa Haji, registered this land at the Edappally sub-registrar office. The registered land included areas where the fisherfolk had been living for nearly a century.

How did this reach the hands of Farook College?

On November 1, 1950, Siddique Sait handed over the registered land to the management of Farook College. It was given as a ‘gift deed’. Sait was reportedly close to Moulavi Abdulla Ahmed Ali, a Chavakkad native who founded Farook College.

There are indications that Sait believed there was no use in holding the land parcel, as the 404 acres had declined to 100-odd acres due to sea erosion by then. It was registered at that time under the condition that college management should not use the land for any purposes other than educational ones. However, knowingly or unknowingly, the word ‘Waqf’ was inserted in the gift deed.

If the land had been given on lease by the Travancore king, how could it be gifted to someone else?

The fact is that he [Sait] didn’t have the right. More importantly, there were people residing in the area at that time. The whole thing was illegal.