IAS officers' public spat intensifies as Prasanth continues tirade against senior Jayathilak

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing public spat between two IAS officers further intensified on Sunday, with Agriculture Special Secretary Prasanth N continuing his tirade against his senior colleague and Additional Chief Secretary A. Jayathilak.

In a Facebook post, Prasanth said that, as per Civil Services rules, criticising the government is not allowed, but it does not prevent him from criticising the media or IAS officers.

Prasanth alleged that Jayathilak has scuttled the life and career of many sincere IAS officers who refused to toe his line.

Amid reports that he would face disciplinary action, Prasanth cited Article 311 of the Constitution, which outlines the procedure and safeguards that must be followed before a civil servant can be dismissed, removed, or reduced in rank.