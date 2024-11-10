IAS officers' public spat intensifies as Prasanth continues tirade against senior Jayathilak

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing public spat between two IAS officers further intensified on Sunday, with Agriculture Special Secretary Prasanth N continuing his tirade against his senior colleague and Additional Chief Secretary A. Jayathilak.
In a Facebook post, Prasanth said that, as per Civil Services rules, criticising the government is not allowed, but it does not prevent him from criticising the media or IAS officers.
Prasanth alleged that Jayathilak has scuttled the life and career of many sincere IAS officers who refused to toe his line.
Amid reports that he would face disciplinary action, Prasanth cited Article 311 of the Constitution, which outlines the procedure and safeguards that must be followed before a civil servant can be dismissed, removed, or reduced in rank.
Prasanth reminded that Article 311 of the Constitution gives protection to an IAS officer if he turns into a whistleblower. He added that he had decided to become a whistleblower, fully knowing the risks involved, as he was left with no other option.
Prasanth said he had received veiled threats in the form of advice from some people that he should strike a compromise with Jayathilak. He added that he wants to put an end to the list of IAS officers whose lives have been destroyed by Jayathilak.
"He picked on the wrong person at the end of that long list of his," the IAS officer said.
Prasanth also posted a screenshot of a newspaper report relating to the CBI recommending an FIR against Jayathilak for alleged corruption during his stint as Spices Board Chairman. He added that he would blow the whistle through his Facebook page soon.
"I expect the protection and security that is promised under the Indian Whistleblowers' Protection Act, 2011," Prasanth said.
"I clearly know what I’m doing. And I’ve decided to blow the whistle," he concluded.
The spat between the IAS officers became public on Saturday after Prasanth took to Facebook against Jayathilak. Prasanth accused his senior of leaking a report to the media that accused him of falsifying attendance and frequently failing to report for duty. Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan told TNIE on Saturday that an inquiry would be conducted into the entire episode, and action would be taken against Prasanth.