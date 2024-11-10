People’s Democratic Party to continue its support for Left front in upcoming bypolls

KOCHI: The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will continue to extend its support to the LDF in the upcoming Wayanad, Chelakkara and Palakkad bypolls.

This was decided at the central committee and state secretariat meetings of the party held here on Saturday.

“It’s a direct contest between the LDF and the UDF in Palakkad. This time, the BJP won’t be able to enjoy the support that it got during the candidature of E Sreedharan. We have high hopes that a secular, democratic caution would be maintained against communal forces,” said party vice-chairman Adv Muttom Nazar.

The party had backed the LDF in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the party demanded the intervention of the state government to prevent ‘the attempts of Sangh Parivar and extremist Christian sections to create communal divide on the Waqf land issue in Munambam.’ “The statement by Opposition leader V D Satheesan that the land in Munambam is not a Waqf property is aimed at justifying the resort mafias who had encroached upon the Waqf land and giving tacit support to forces attempting to create communal divide there,” he said.