Suresh Gopi’s remark on ‘Waqf’ kicks up a row

KALPETTA: As part of the nation-wide campaign on Waqf, BJP leaders in Kerala too have raised the issue in a big way in election campaigns. Addressing an election meeting at Mananthavady on Saturday, Union Minister Suresh Gopi said that Amit Shah has sent him a video on the topic. “I have forwarded the video that was sent from the office of Amit Shah to the state leaders and district presidents of the party. It should be propagated from today onwards,” he said.

“I will not utter the word of the Board. It is barbarism in four English letters,” he said ostensibly referring to the Waqf Board. KPCC media panelist V R Anup has filed a petition against Suresh Gopi with the Kambalakkad police against the speech. In the complaint Anup said the speech has hurt religious sentiments.

BJP spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan also raised the issue at the election campaign at Kambalakkad.

“There is a chance for the claim that Sabarimala is Waqf property. There is a guy named Vavar sitting below the 18 steps at Sabarimala. If Vavar says I have given the area to Waqf, Sabarimala will become Waqf land from tomorrow. Lord Ayyappa will have to leave the place. Should we allow it,” he asked.

Asked about Amit Shah’s video, IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said the BJP should release the video as soon as possible. “We will get more votes if they do it. The margin of Priyanka Gandhi will increase,” he told reporters.

Suresh Gopi should put pressure on the Centre to release the financial aid to the landslide victims rather than making such divisive statements, Kunhalikutty said.

“Sabarimala is the epitome of religious amity and the visit of Vavar is a practice from hundreds of years ago. For them (BJP) beliefs and practices are not an issue. It is politics for them,” he said. These comments show that BJP has no respect for religious customs, he said.