Women end the judiciary gender skew in Kerala

KOCHI: Gone are the days when the judiciary was a male bastion that women found hard to break into. And, Kerala is leading the charge, with the gender spread in the state’s district judiciary reflecting the change.

The number of women serving as judicial officers, including magistrates and session judges, in the state’s district judiciary is rising. The reply to an RTI application filed by TNIE reveals that out of the 539 serving district judicial officers, 260, or just over 48%, are women as on September 12, 2024.

Of the 36 officers who recently completed their one-year induction training for civil judges (junior division) at Kerala Judicial Academy, 26 (72%) were women.

Former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had highlighted the development in a recent speech.