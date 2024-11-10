Women end the judiciary gender skew in Kerala

KOCHI: Gone are the days when the judiciary was a male bastion that women found hard to break into. And, Kerala is leading the charge, with the gender spread in the state’s district judiciary reflecting the change.
The number of women serving as judicial officers, including magistrates and session judges, in the state’s district judiciary is rising. The reply to an RTI application filed by TNIE reveals that out of the 539 serving district judicial officers, 260, or just over 48%, are women as on September 12, 2024.
Of the 36 officers who recently completed their one-year induction training for civil judges (junior division) at Kerala Judicial Academy, 26 (72%) were women.
Former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had highlighted the development in a recent speech.
Women excelled in the Kerala Judicial Service Examination, 2023, with 75 candidates securing a spot in the rank list. Fifty candidates have been appointed from the latest Kerala Judicial Services Examination rank list as civil judge (junior division) trainees.
There are currently 36 female candidates among the 50 trainees undergoing the one-year pre-induction training at the judicial academy. Appointment of civil judge officers in the judicial service will take place only after the completion of training, the RTI reply from the Kerala High Court said.
The picture is different when it comes to the Kerala High Court. Among the 45 judges, only four are women.
S Vijayakumar, former NIA/CBI special judge, told TNIE women form almost half of the total population in India but their presence and percentage in vital fields of society has been meagre or insignificant. However as time advances their numbers come up. Kerala judiciary is no exception, said Vijayakumar.
“In the recent past, the number of women judges in the district judiciary, especially at the entry level here, has been skyrocketing. When judges in court are women, those who suffer issues of discrimination on account of themselves being women will have the confidence and self worth to get access to justice. Their judgeship would enhance public confidence in seeking redressal of grievances.
Women judges will have more accuracy and tact in accessing the standards of ordinary prudent man which is the sole standard in proving the truth of a fact as per the Indian Evidence Act,” said Vijayakumar. “Let’s hope that their extensive role, presence and participation in the justice system will ultimately lead us to the long cherished goal of more equitable dispensation of justice, gender neutrality,” Vijayakumar added.
The RTI reply also revealed that there 68 women district and sessions judges in the state. Welcoming the recent increase in women representation in the judicial services, N Leelamani, a former judge, said it was their hard work and focus on people service that paved the way to the increase in the number of women officers in the district judiciary. “Gender equality is an important factor in all fields.
Equal wages and equal justice are their rights. I retired from service 13 years back. During my service period, there was not much representation of women. Now, things have changed, and it proves women empowerment as the presence of women is more than in other departments. The surge of women proved that the awareness of the judicial system reached all walks of life,” said N Leelamani, who retired as the Ernakulam Family Court Judge.
According to her, women have acquired quality education to head any top posts. Apart from education women have obtained mental and physical capacity to handle any situation, she said.
“Entering judicial service and clearing the competitive exam is not an easy task. This is a proud moment for society. However, there are merits and demerits. Experience in legal practice is a major factor to deliver justice. But, the judicial academy is providing training to those who are selected. The women who enter into service should try to keep their recognition through service,” she added.
“Patient hearing is essential during their work. Judicial officers are agents of god and those sitting on the chair should always be conscious,” she added.
Women officers in district judiciary in Kerala
District and sessions judges: 68
Civil judges (senior division): 52
Civil judges (junior division): 140