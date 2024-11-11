9-seater seaplane set to take Kerala's tourism to new horizons

KOCHI: Marking the beginning of a new chapter in Kerala’s tourism sector, the much-anticipated seaplane flew in from Vijayawada to Bolgatty on Sunday.

The trial run of the seaplane service will be flagged off from Bolgatty by Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Monday. From Bolgatty, the crew and passengers of the nine-seater seaplane named ‘de Havilland Canada - 6 Twin Otter’, being operated by a Switzerland-based private company and SpiceJet, will fly to Mattupetty dam in Idukki where they will be accorded a reception in the presence of Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine.

The seaplane, which departed from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, arrived at Nedumbassery the Cochin International Airport Limited and flew to Bolgatty waterdrome after refuelling. According to a CIAL spokesperson, the seaplane was received at the airport with a water salute to mark the momentous occasion.

“CIAL is a key player in this ambitious initiative and has given technical expertise and support to the state government. This pioneering venture signifies CIAL’s commitment to innovation and its vision to expand aviation horizons in Kerala. By embracing the potential of seaplane tourism, the state is poised to offer its visitors an unparalleled experience, combining breathtaking aerial views with the tranquillity of its waterways,” said the spokesperson.

Minister Riyas said Kerala gives priority to enhance connectivity since it plays a vital role in the growth of our tourism sector. “The launch of heli-tourism was a significant step in this direction. Our aim is to make the state’s tourism destinations more accessible for quick and seamless travel. The expansion of motorable roads connecting even the remote parts of Kerala ensure that tourists can now reach far-off locations with ease,” he said.

The minister said the seaplane service will soon complement these efforts, placing Kerala as a well-connected destination with a robust of transportation network of waterways, highways, helicopters and now seaplanes.

‘Ensure well-executed seaplane service’

Kochi: The seaplane project is definitely a vantage to the tourism sector in Kerala, but the state should ensure that the rich biodiversity is not affected, pointed out experts. Dr A Bijukumar, head, department of aquatic biology and fisheries, University of Kerala, told TNIE such projects are very much needed for a state that showcases its tourism.

He highlighted the importance in implementing such projects without affecting the livelihood of people as well as the peaceful habitation of wild animals. “When the seaplane service was planned to Vembanad, the issues raised there were quite genuine.

About the project on the Kochi-Mattupetty dam stretch, we cannot say much as of now since it is in its initial stage. However, we can avoid the early morning and night services as that’s when the animals go to Mattupetty for drinking water. We should follow a trial-and-error method in this case,” he said.