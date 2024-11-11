CM Pinarayi promises permanent solution to Munambam residents in dispute over Waqf claim

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday assured that the state government would find a permanent solution to the land dispute at Munambam, where the Waqf Board has claimed rights over the property in this coastal village near Kochi.

The Chief Minister gave this promise at a meeting with the representatives of the Munambam Land Protection Committee led by the Kottapuram Diocese Bishop Ambrose Puthenveettil when they called on him at Ernakulam Guest House.

The Mumambam Land Protection Committee has been holding a relay hunger strike for the last month to bring to attention the problems the residents face in the wake of the claims by the Waqf Board.

Speaking to TNIE, Vicar General of Kottapuram Diocese Msgr Rev Rockey Roby Kalathil said, "We appraised the CM of the situation at Munambam. During the discussions, the CM told us to not be worried and that a permanent solution would be arrived at after the by-elections."

Meanwhile, the government has decided to hold a high-level ministerial-level meeting on November 22 to discuss and find a solution to the Munambam issue. Earlier, the high-level meeting was scheduled for November 16. However, the government was forced to postpone the meeting after the Palakkad byelection date was rescheduled to November 20.