For Kerala women, migration a chance to break free

KOCHI: Women in Kerala view migration as an opportunity to challenge patriarchal norms and pursue personal growth, including the choice of partner and age of marriage, a recent study has revealed.

The study, “Middle-class Indian students: Migration recruiters and aspirations” by Anand Panamthottam Cherian of George Mason University, US, and S Irudaya Rajan from the International Institute of Migration and Development (IIMD), also highlights Kerala’s migration-friendly ecosystem, where over 50% of surveyed students aspire to move abroad.

Rajan, chair of the IIMD and former professor at Centre for Development Studies (CDS), told TNIE that female students take migration as an opportunity to escape from peer and cultural pressure of getting married and having children. “Going abroad makes it easy for women to choose partners of their liking and settle as per their choice. Parents are also accommodating of the choice of partners when their girl child is abroad,” he said.

The peer-reviewed paper written after in-depth interviews with prospective students in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kozhikode highlights that parents, too, are driven by the social benefits of migration, with many recognising its potential to elevate their family status. For instance, middle-class parents encourage children to migrate abroad, citing the respect and high social standing it would bring, it says.

According to the study, women wish to migrate as they want to come out of the dependence they have had over the years and to avoid surveillance from family and relatives—from going out to deciding what to wear. Many wish for a transition from a ‘village girl to a cosmopolitan girl’, it says.