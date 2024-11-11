Four arrested in Thenmala moral policing case

KOLLAM: In a suspected case of moral policing, the Thenmala police have arrested four individuals for allegedly assaulting a young man. The suspects, identified as Sujith, Rajeev, Sibin, and Arun, have been accused of stripping Nishad, a resident of Edamon, tying him to an electric post, and assaulting him. The police have indicated that the incident stems from a family dispute between Sujith and Nishad.

The police said in addition to the four arrested individuals, they are also searching for a fifth person connected to the incident. Nishad is currently receiving treatment at Punalur Taluk Hospital.

According to the police, the assault occurred around 11pm on last Thursday. Nishad had arrived at his friend Pramila’s house in Anoor, Thenmala, when the suspects arrived with the intent to attack him. Upon realising the presence of the assailants, Nishad attempted to flee. However, the suspects managed to overpower him, dragging him onto the road where they assaulted him with a rod and a machete.

Nishad suffered injuries to his head and both legs, with his left leg being fractured. After the attack, the suspects stripped Nishad and tied him to an electric pole. They continued to assault him and filmed the ordeal, later sharing the footage on social media.