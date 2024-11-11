INTERVIEW | People have seen our work, conditions favour Left in Chelakkara: Min Radhakrishnan

KOCHI: Radhakrishnan, a CPM central committee member, is camping in Chelakkara to strategise the party’s campaign for U R Pradeep. In an interview with TNIE, Radhakrishnan, whose win in the Alathur Lok Sabha election necessitated the bypoll in Chelakkara, says the voters have benefited in terms of better roads, power connection and welfare measures in the constituency where the CPM has not lost since 1996.

What are your observations on the Chelakkara bypoll?

The conditions in Chelakkara are favourable to the LDF. Alathur elected a Left candidate even when the 2024 Lok Sabha results were against us. I had a majority in the Chelakkara assembly constituency too. Also, Chelakkara residents are aware of the improvements we have brought about.

When I first won an election, in 1996, the goal was to upgrade infrastructure. Electricity was inaccessible. We raised funds to electrify the constituency. Better roads and bridges have been built, along with a number of hospitals, schools, and colleges. We have explored all possibilities to provide basic amenities, though there were limitations. The social status of people has improved.

Voters seem to be unhappy that you vacated the constituency...

Whether we should be an MLA, MP, or a minister is decided by the party. I was elected to the assembly four times and served as the speaker for a term and a minister for another. The party central committee decided to send more Left-leaning MPs to the parliament this time. The voters miss me because they know how I worked among them. I may not be their MLA, but as their MP, I’m always available to them. Moreover, Chelakkara is my hometown.