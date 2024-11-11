Kerala school sports meet: Thiruvananthapuram all set to emerge overall champions

KOCHI: Thiruvananthapuram is all set to become champions with 1,924 points in the Kerala School Sports Meet that has been going on in Ernakulam for the past seven days. Thrissur is emerging as the first runner-up with 832 points and Kannur as the second runner-up with 750 points.

Besides dominating the swimming pool, Thiruvananthapuram stands tall with 144 gold, 88 silver and 100 bronze. While Thrissur won 73 gold, 56 silver and 75 bronze, Kannur got with 67 gold, 61 silver and 66 bronze. Malappuram stands at the fourth position with 568 points followed by Palakkad with 522 points.

All 526 events at the games were completed by Saturday. At the close of day 7 of the sports meet, 43 meet records both in aquatics and athletics were broken.

K Akhila jumps high and long to grab gold medals

K Akhila of GV Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram, appeared to be a natural at the jumping pit. Though she couldn’t match her best performance of 1.63m in the high jump, she cleared the bar at 1.53m to clinch the gold medal in the senior girls’ event. The Palakkad resident also won gold in long jump with an effort of 5.54m.

Foul in hurdles didn’t hold Gayathri back

N G Gayathri overcame her despair over getting disqualified in the 80m hurdles after fouling her start to win a gold in the sub-junior girls’ long jump event with a jump of 5.14m. She is a student of St Thomas HSS, Thrissur