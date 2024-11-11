Kerala youth scripts history with a cycle ride like no other

Saneed P P, a young man from Kannur, has blazed a trail like no other by cycling nearly 5,000 kilometres across India – without a front wheel.
“It’s called a wheelie,” the 23-year-old explained to TNIE. “That’s what today’s kids call it - lifting the front wheel off the ground and riding on the back.”
While for most, this might be a temporary stunt, he pushed the boundary by removing the front wheel altogether.
Indeed, for Saneed, this journey of nearly 5,000 kilometres, starting from Kanyakumari to the Umling La pass in Ladakh, the highest motorable road in the world, was more than a stunt; it was a statement.
“I did it to spread awareness against the great threat to society today: drug abuse,” Saneed shared. “The peculiarity of my journey turns heads, not just towards me but towards my message.”
As a professional stunt rider, Saneed is no stranger to such feats.
“I’ve been in this field for the past eight years, so performing a wheelie or other stunts feels as natural as breathing,” he said.
His skills have even landed him a role as Kalyani Priyadarshan’s stunt double in the film Thallumala.
However, the journey, which began on December 15 last year, was not without its pains.
“Stiff neck and back pain were constant companions,” Saneed recalled. “Also, one time in Hanle (Ladakh), a gust of wind knocked me down and I had to seek medical assistance at the nearby Army base.”
Yet, this mishap turned serendipitous, giving him the rare opportunity to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. This was Saneed’s second tryst with the men in uniform. Earlier, while riding through Punjab, the Borders Roads Organisation invited him as a guest for a ceremony in Wagah.
“I got a chance to showcase my skills in front of a large crowd. Along with the soldiers! It is the biggest honour I could have and I will cherish that memory,” Saneed said.
Apart from the physical strain, the terrain, too, posed its own obstacles. As he travelled north, cold weather made camping outdoors increasingly difficult. Especially along the Zojila Pass in Kashmir and Drass in Ladakh, one of the world’s coldest inhabited places.
“Until then, I had been staying in tents at night. Near fuel stations, dhabas or wherever there was a toilet facility. This was no longer possible because of the cold weather. But seeing my predicament, people invited me to their homes. Wherever I went, people were kind and keen to help,” Saneed recounted.
Equalling heartening were the breathtaking sights he saw along the way – the Taj Mahal, the Golden Temple, the Harihar Fort, and the Konkan stretch. But perhaps most awe-inspiring were the nights in Ladakh, where he glimpsed the Milky Way stretching across the sky.
“It was magical!” Saneed said, still enchanted by the memory.
On Wednesday, his epic journey culminated at Umling La pass, where he unfurled the India flag he had carried along the way. “This journey has been a dream of mine for three years. To finally realise it brings me immense joy,” he shared.
Yet, Saneed’s victory came long before he reached the finish line.
“A friend messaged me halfway through the journey, saying he’d quit smoking and other substances because of my mission. Messages like that were my fuel,” he said.
Now, back in Kannur, Saneed assures that his journey is far from over. He is already considering a similar adventure in Dubai. “The road stretches on, and there’s so much more to see,” he said.
