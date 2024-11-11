Kerala youth scripts history with a cycle ride like no other

Saneed P P, a young man from Kannur, has blazed a trail like no other by cycling nearly 5,000 kilometres across India – without a front wheel.

“It’s called a wheelie,” the 23-year-old explained to TNIE. “That’s what today’s kids call it - lifting the front wheel off the ground and riding on the back.”

While for most, this might be a temporary stunt, he pushed the boundary by removing the front wheel altogether.

Indeed, for Saneed, this journey of nearly 5,000 kilometres, starting from Kanyakumari to the Umling La pass in Ladakh, the highest motorable road in the world, was more than a stunt; it was a statement.

“I did it to spread awareness against the great threat to society today: drug abuse,” Saneed shared. “The peculiarity of my journey turns heads, not just towards me but towards my message.”

As a professional stunt rider, Saneed is no stranger to such feats.

“I’ve been in this field for the past eight years, so performing a wheelie or other stunts feels as natural as breathing,” he said.

His skills have even landed him a role as Kalyani Priyadarshan’s stunt double in the film Thallumala.

However, the journey, which began on December 15 last year, was not without its pains.