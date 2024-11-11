KITE makes sports meet high-tech

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), under the Department of General Education, has successfully completed the mission of making the first-ever State School Sports Meet, modelled on the Olympics, a high-tech event. The success is a result of the continuous efforts of about 70 technical personnel from KITE and over 300 Little Kites from 31 schools in Ernakulam district.

KITE VICTERS educational channel provided 100 hours of live content from November 4 to 10, the duration of the meet. The content is now available on the KITE VICTERS YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/itsvicters). On average, 10 sports meet stories and reels are being made available daily on the channel as well as on the social media pages of KITE and the general education minister.

Members of ‘Little KITEs’ IT Clubs have uploaded 5,000 images of the sports meet to SchoolWiki (www.schoolwiki.in) portal. The documentation work is being carried out by Little KITEs who have been trained using the DSLR cameras provided by KITE to schools.

KITE’s sports portal (www.sports.kite.kerala.gov.in) has been used to record and make publicly available comprehensive details of all the competitions.