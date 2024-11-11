Mercykutty Amma accuses Prasanth of conspiracy in trawler controversy

KOLLAM: Amid the recent squabble between IAS officer N Prasanth and his senior A Jayathilak, former fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma has come out against Prasanth, accusing him of playing a key role in a political conspiracy with Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala back in 2021, when she was at the department’s helm.

Mercykutty alleged the corruption charges levelled against her over the “deep-sea fishing deal” were orchestrated by Prasanth. She also alleged that Prasanth, who had served as the private secretary to Chennithala, aimed to give the UDF an edge in coastal constituencies ahead of 2021 elections.

“Today, Kerala is witnessing reports of Shri Prasanth IAS violating service rules and common etiquette. Back in February 2021, he played the role of a political conspirator. On February 21, when the Congress’ political campaign march reached Kollam, Ramesh Chennithala made the controversial claim that the fisheries department had sanctioned Rs 5,000 crore for deep-sea trawlers. When my response as minister was sought, I had firmly denied the allegations,” she said.

She said during the period, the industries department organised an investor meeting in Kochi, where Prasanth, then MD of the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation, signed an MoU with EMCC for a Rs 5,000-crore development project. She said the deal was unrelated to the fisheries department or her ministry. She also accused local vested interests, alongside Sangh Parivar elements, of joining in the smear campaign to falsely implicate her in the deal.

“The goal was to sway coastal constituencies in the UDF’s favour. The same EMCC representative who contested against me in Kundara was involved, supported by Dallal Nandakumar, a local figure. The dishonest accusations that I ‘sold the sea’ were completely unfounded, as the fisheries department had no involvement. Despite the smear campaign, fishermen were not deceived. They know what I have done for them,” Mercykutty said.