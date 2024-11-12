Crisis in Chavakkad as 200 families face threat

THRISSUR : While more than 600 families at Munambam in Ernakulam are protesting for their rights on the land in which they have been living for years, over 200 families in Chavakkad in Thrissur are facing a similar crisis as the Waqf Board has staked claim on their land.

Though the residents filed a complaint with the Chief Minister’s Office, they are yet to get a favourable response. Now, the residents of this coastal region have approached the High Court seeking intervention.

Many residents are awaiting documents of their land from the village office. But the revenue authorities are not issuing the same as the Waqf Board has staked claim on the land.

Valiyakath Haneefa, who resides in the area, recently approached Manathala village office to secure documents related to his 6 cents of land for availing a loan to conduct his daughters’ marriage. However, the revenue authorities told Haneefa that they were unable to issue the documents as the land originally belonged to Waqf Board. The village officer told him that there is a directive not to issue ROR (Record of Rights) certificate for those who currently occupy the land.

Anmol Mothi, a local BJP leader, said: “More than 200 families, mainly belonging to Muslim community, are facing similar issues. They are worried about their future as they cannot legally claim ownership of the land in which they have been residing for a long time.”

It is learnt that several families living in the surroundings of Manathala mosque have been facing the same issue. Manathala mosque and the annual Nercha festival are famous in Central Kerala. The houses in the region are situated close to each other.

“People who have been living here since their grandparents’ time, people who bought land here and even those who received title deeds from the state government are also among the affected,” said Anmol. He added that the issue would be brought to the attention of the Centre.

According to Sheeja Prasanth, Chavakkad municipality chairperson, “the residents are in a panic as Waqf Board has staked claim on land in various parts of the state. The residents have been living there for years. From what I came to know, they have filed a complaint with the district collector and authorities concerned.”