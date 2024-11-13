Arrangements set, Wayanad & Chelakkara ready for polling

The 14.71 lakh electors of Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency will vote to elect their new MP in the bypoll on Wednesday, six months after the general elections in April.

The month-long public campaigning by the three major fronts in the LS constituency, which comprises seven assembly segments – Sultan Bathery, Mananthavady, Kalpetta, Thiruvambady, Ernad, Wandoor and Nilambur – witnessed a grand culmination on Monday.

On the day of silent campaigning on Tuesday, UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi stayed at Taj Hotel, Padinjarathara on Tuesday. On Monday, she had taken part in a mega kottikalasam at Sultan Bathery and Thiruvambady with brother Rahul Gandhi. She will leave Kerala Wednesday noon after visiting a few polling booths.

As for LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri, he continued his visits to Thiruvambady, Ernad, Wandoor, Nilambur and Kalpetta assembly constituencies on the day. Meanwhile, the LDF lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against circulation of the visuals of Priyanka praying at a church in Wayanad.

On the day, NDA candidate Navya Haridas visited the Bathery bishop house and called on the families in Thalapuzha, who had received the Waqf Board notice claiming land ownership.

The by-election was necessitated after sitting MP Rahul, who won from Raebareli and Wayanad in the April elections, withdrew as Wayanad MP. The bypoll marks Priyanka’s foray into electoral politics.