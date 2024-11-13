Congress eyes minority, impartial votes in Chelakkara, Palakkad byelections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress leadership hopes to garner minority and impartial votes in the Chelakkara and Palakkad Assembly by-election seats.

The Congress votes alone will not help the two candidates, Ramya Haridas and Shafi Parambil respectively to win, this puts the minority and impartial votes crucial for them.

During the 2021 Assembly election, sitting Congress MLA Shafi Parambil won in Palakkad against BJP’s E Sreedharan by a narrow margin of 3859 votes. When the impartial votes favoured metroman Sreedharan, the minority vote consolidation helped Shafi to romp home with a hat trick win from Palakkad.

Congress Working Committee leader Ramesh Chennithala who is also the AICC general secretary in charge of Maharashtra had been keeping a close tab on the campaigning in Palakkad and Chelakkara. He told TNIE that in both these constituencies the secular and impartial votes will be favourable to the UDF.

“I am confident that the UDF candidates will win with a comfortable margin in these two constituencies. A minority consolidation is slated to happen which would put Rahul and Ramya in a comfortable position. The CPM and BJP’s propaganda on the Munambam – Waqf land dispute is not going to affect the voters neither in Palakkad nor Chelakkara”, said Chennithala.