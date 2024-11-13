IAS officer Prasanth to take legal recourse against suspension

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after he was suspended for launching a tirade against Additional Chief Secretary A Jayathilak through social media, IAS officer Prasanth N maintained that he has done nothing wrong and indicated that he would take legal recourse against the order.

“I don’t think I have deliberately violated any rule,” Prasanth told reporters here on Tuesday.

Referring to the suspension order as ‘varola’ (writ), Prasanth said he would decide on the further course of action after receiving it.

Indicating that he would approach the Administrative Tribunal, Prasanth said he knew the law very well and added that there were many Supreme Court verdicts on the procedures to be followed in such cases.