IAS officer Prasanth to take legal recourse against suspension

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after he was suspended for launching a tirade against Additional Chief Secretary A Jayathilak through social media, IAS officer Prasanth N maintained that he has done nothing wrong and indicated that he would take legal recourse against the order.
“I don’t think I have deliberately violated any rule,” Prasanth told reporters here on Tuesday.
Referring to the suspension order as ‘varola’ (writ), Prasanth said he would decide on the further course of action after receiving it.
Indicating that he would approach the Administrative Tribunal, Prasanth said he knew the law very well and added that there were many Supreme Court verdicts on the procedures to be followed in such cases.
Prasanth had been engaged in an ugly spat with Jayathilak through Facebook over the past few days. Prasanth had accused his senior of destroying the lives and careers of many honest IAS officers.
Prasanth had also announced that he has turned into a whistleblower and would expose the wrongdoings of Jayathilak.
In the suspension order of Prasanth issued on Monday, the Chief Secretary noted that his remarks amounted to grave indiscipline and they undermined the public image of the administrative machinery in the state.
The remarks also have the potential of creating divisiveness and disaffection in the Indian Administrative Service in the state that can also affect service to the public.
The suspension order also added that Prasanth’s remarks were also found to be unbecoming of an officer borne in the cadre of the Indian Administrative Service.