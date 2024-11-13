Kathakali legend, artist join hands to create masterpiece for Kochi airport

KOCHI: Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Gopi has masterfully embodied the ‘navarasas’ for Kochi airport, thanks to acclaimed artist Mopasang Valath.

Valath was able to capture the nine emotions — Sringara (amour/love), Hasyam (comic), Karunam (compassion), Raudram (anger), Veeram (valour), Bhayanakam (terror or fear), Bibhatsam (odious), Athbhutham (wonder) and Santam (tranquillity/peace) — portrayed by Gopi, on the canvas with unparalleled precision and artistry.

‘Gopi Asan’, as the legend is affectionately called, even performed in full costume. Valath first captured the emotions on lens before recreating the ‘navarasas’ on canvas. The fascinating acrylic paintings now adorn the walls of the Business Jet Terminal at Kochi airport.

“It took me six months to complete the work. Gopi Asan epitomises the perfect blend of dancing prowess and elegant facial expressions. My joy knows no bounds as it’s the first time someone is capturing the ‘navarasas’,” Valath, a Kottayam-based self-taught artist with over 5,000 paintings to his credit, told TNIE.