Kathakali legend, artist join hands to create masterpiece for Kochi airport

KOCHI: Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Gopi has masterfully embodied the ‘navarasas’ for Kochi airport, thanks to acclaimed artist Mopasang Valath.
Valath was able to capture the nine emotions — Sringara (amour/love), Hasyam (comic), Karunam (compassion), Raudram (anger), Veeram (valour), Bhayanakam (terror or fear), Bibhatsam (odious), Athbhutham (wonder) and Santam (tranquillity/peace) — portrayed by Gopi, on the canvas with unparalleled precision and artistry.
‘Gopi Asan’, as the legend is affectionately called, even performed in full costume. Valath first captured the emotions on lens before recreating the ‘navarasas’ on canvas. The fascinating acrylic paintings now adorn the walls of the Business Jet Terminal at Kochi airport.
“It took me six months to complete the work. Gopi Asan epitomises the perfect blend of dancing prowess and elegant facial expressions. My joy knows no bounds as it’s the first time someone is capturing the ‘navarasas’,” Valath, a Kottayam-based self-taught artist with over 5,000 paintings to his credit, told TNIE.
The first-of-its kind project was conceived by Dr Rajasekhar P Vaikom, another Kathakali exponent and a civil engineer associated with construction activities of CIAL.
Valath was all praise for the 87-year-old’s dedication, as he recalled what unfolded when they first approached the Kathakali legend. “When we revealed our plan, Gopi Asan, who has decades of stage experience, said he couldn’t simply recreate the facial expressions and had to actually perform. In fact, he performed in full Pacha character costume at the specially-made auditorium in his house when we captured the emotions in lens. I was amazed by his dedication,” Valath said.
After six months, the paintings were ready. “It was not easy. All the emotions had to be reflected in the oil paintings. I worked day in and out. I was so involved with it that when the work finished, I felt a vacuum inside me,” said Valath, whose acrylic paintings decorate the walls of top hotels and resorts like The Tamara.
In its social media page, CIAL said, “This exceptional series is destined to become a cherished piece of antiquity, carrying immense cultural and aesthetic value well into future.”