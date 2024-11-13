Veteran Congress leader M T Padma passes away at 81

KOZHIKODE: Veteran Congress leader and former minister M T Padma passed away on Monday at her daughter’s residence in Mumbai due to age-related health complications. She was 81.
The cremation is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in her hometown, Kozhikode.
Born in Kannur, Padma emerged as a prominent figure in Kerala’s political landscape through her dedication to public service. She began her political journey with KSU during her law college days. She served as the KSU vice-president, a role that marked her entry into active political work amid a highly charged period for student politics.
In 1982, she contested in Nadapuram under the directive of K Karunakaran, the then-Congress leader, though she lost by a margin of approximately 2,300 votes. Her persistence paid off, and she successfully contested the Koyilandy assembly seat in both 1987 and 1991, marking a significant rise in her political career. During the 1991 UDF cabinet under K Karunakaran, Padma held key portfolios, including fisheries and rural development, where she advocated for the welfare of coastal communities and rural areas.
Padma also contested the Palakkad parliamentary constituency in 1999 but suffered defeat, followed by another loss in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections in Vadakara, where she lost by a margin of 1,30,000 votes. However, her political journey was marked by resilience and dedication.
She maintained a close rapport with K Karunakaran and briefly joined the Democratic Indira Congress (DIC) before rejoining the Congress party. Her contributions as an opposition leader in Kozhikode corporation and her ability to raise issues that affect the public, especially fisherfolk, were widely acknowledged.
MP M K Raghavan described Padma as a leader who embodied sincerity, dedication, and a firm commitment to feminist ideals in public life. Raghavan highlighted her personal connection with Kozhikode, a city she devotedly served despite her roots in Kannur.
He remembered her efforts in establishing the Koyilandy Fish Landing Centre and the Koyilandy Fisheries Technical School, initiatives that showcased her commitment to the welfare of coastal communities and Kerala’s development. Padma leaves behind a legacy as Kerala’s third woman minister and one of its most respected Congress leaders. Her work with KSU, her service as MLA, and her commitment to the uplift of the underprivileged earned her admiration across political lines.