Veteran Congress leader M T Padma passes away at 81

KOZHIKODE: Veteran Congress leader and former minister M T Padma passed away on Monday at her daughter’s residence in Mumbai due to age-related health complications. She was 81.

The cremation is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in her hometown, Kozhikode.

Born in Kannur, Padma emerged as a prominent figure in Kerala’s political landscape through her dedication to public service. She began her political journey with KSU during her law college days. She served as the KSU vice-president, a role that marked her entry into active political work amid a highly charged period for student politics.

In 1982, she contested in Nadapuram under the directive of K Karunakaran, the then-Congress leader, though she lost by a margin of approximately 2,300 votes. Her persistence paid off, and she successfully contested the Koyilandy assembly seat in both 1987 and 1991, marking a significant rise in her political career. During the 1991 UDF cabinet under K Karunakaran, Padma held key portfolios, including fisheries and rural development, where she advocated for the welfare of coastal communities and rural areas.