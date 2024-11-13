‘What’s happening in Kerala is Waqf Board’s land jihad’

PALAKKAD: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya was in Palakkad campaigning for NDA candidate C Krishnakumar as the front fancies its chances in the assembly by-election.

The BJP leader shared his thoughts with TNIE.

Excerpts.

Palakkad is considered BJP’s Class-A constituency. What are your expectations?

We will definitely win this election. Last time, we lost this seat by just around 3,000 votes because both UDF and LDF cross-voted to sideline the BJP. This time also they will do it. But the voters are aware about it and our karyakartas are working hard to ensure the votes.

BJP has maintained control of the Palakkad municipality for consecutive terms. Now Palakkad is drawing national attention. Is it a matter of prestige for the BJP leadership?

Absolutely. The people of Palakkad blessed the BJP with the municipality. Palakkad is the stronghold of the party. The party earlier fielded a very senior leader, E Sreedharan, and this time also fielded a senior one, C Krishnakumar.

Workers are optimistic that BJP’s success in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat will positively impact the Palakkad assembly election. What are the main challenges for BJP in Kerala?

After the victory in Thrissur, I think a new chapter in BJP’s history was opened in Kerala. It has given a lot of confidence to our karyakartas. The people are slowly accepting BJP. In the case of Palakkad, it neighbours Thrissur. The impact of that victory is going to resonate in Palakkad. One major challenge for BJP is whenever BJP is coming close to victory, both Communist and Congress parties come together and do vote transfer to prevent BJP from winning.